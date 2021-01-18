Demolition: GRH told to put up barricade

Madurai

18 January 2021 22:34 IST

Su. Venkatesan, MP, has asked the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) authorities to undertake demolition of a portion of the main building of the hospital only after taking safety precautions.

Mr. Venkatesan said that the entire area around the GRH remained enveloped in a cloud of dust and smoke because of the demolition work. This posed a serious threat to the health of the public and patients inside the hospital," he said.

An integrated operation theatre complex is being constructed by demolishing a portion of the main complex of GRH which houses the Dean's chamber. This ₹325-crore worth complex will have state-of-the-art operation theatres.

The MP said that he discussed about the project with Dean J. Sangumani and the project contractor. “The GRH administration has been asked to resume the demolition work only after construction of a 20-feet barricade around the demolition area,” he said.