Demand for Govt. medical college fulfilled in Virudhunagar district: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji and Kadambur C. Raju at an exhibition in Virudhunagar Collectorate on Wednesday.

11 November 2020 20:39 IST

Virudhunagar

The long-pending demand for a Government Medical College with hospital had been fulfilled now by the State Government, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Reviewing the development works in the district here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that a maternity and childcare centre at a cost of ₹ 18 crore was under construction on the Government Headquarters hospital

Similarly, a students’ hostel for nursing school was also under construction. Out of the 8,251 petitions received under Chief Minister’s special grievance redressal camp, issues regarding 4,131 petitions were resolved.

A total of 5,822 house site pattas were issued and old age pension was given to 1,178 persons. A total of 1,705 petitions seeking patta name transfer were disposed of.

Public Works Department took up kudimaramathu works in 126 tanks at a cost of ₹ 65 crore completed in 2019-20. In 2020-21, 40 tanks were selected for desilting at a cost of ₹ 17.60 crore.

A total of 14 tanks were taken up for repair, renovation and restoration, at a cost of ₹ 11.89 crore and the works are under way.

The construction work of an anicut across Gundar river in Kariyapatti to take water to Pandanendal tank at a cost of ₹ 10.10 crore would be taken up soon.

Similarly, a check dam at a cost of ₹ 2.5 crore would be taken up across Arjuna river in Vadugapatti village under Watrap taluk.