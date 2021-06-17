₹ 11,500 cr. to be given as crop loans

17 June 2021 20:19 IST

The Department of Cooperation plans to give crop loans to the tune of ₹ 11,500 crores to the farmers during this fiscal besides enrolling new members in the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after chairing a meeting to review the operations of the PACBs and the cooperative banks of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, he said the the PACBs had been instructed to enrol more farmers as new members before disbursal of crop loans.

Apart from giving loans to the ‘farmer clusters’, PACBs had been instructed to give loans to individual farmers. At the same time, giving loans through PACBs to non-farmers would be viewed seriously and due action would follow against erring officials.

Advertising

Advertising

On the availability of fertilizer, he said the State Government had adequate fertilizers across the State so that the farmers could get it on the right time and at right price for the ensuing crop season. He promised to set up paddy direct procurement centres in the places. He assured to create cold storage facility and better procurement price for banana and drumstick.

Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan, P. Geetha Jeevan and T. Mano Thangaraj, Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu participated in the meeting.