CPI(M) seeks four industrial estates in Madurai district

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and district secretaries of CPI(M) M. Ganesan and K. Rajendran handing over a memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Wednesday.

Madurai

19 January 2022 15:46 IST

Its MP, functionaries submit charter of demands to Chief Minister

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sought four new industrial estates in Madurai district to solve unemployment problem.

The party’s Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan and district secretaries, M. Ganesan and K. Rajendran handed over a memorandum containing a charter of demands to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, the party said less than 5% of the industrial units in the district were functioning inside the three industrial estates. Therefore, four more industrial estates, including one at Melur, should be set up.

The party also wanted to classify 10% of the land in the district for industrial use by the newly-created Madurai City Development Authority.The present classification of only 4% of land for industrial use was not adequate and it was crippling development.

The memorandum also demanded appointment of a senior bureaucrat to implement Madurai-Thoothukudi industrial corridor project.The project has not taken off for the last several years.The State government should set up two or three industrial parks in the corridor.

Textile marketing facility

The party also sought marketing facility at Madurai for textile and handloom goods being produced in southern districts.

Madurai Central Prison, set up in 1960, should be shifted from the the heart of the city to its outskirts.A museum on Tamil civilization can be set up at the site where the prison is located.

On the infrastructure front, the CPI (M) sought seamless road facilities on either sides of Vaigai connecting Fatima college junction and Kalavasal junction with Ring Road.

Besides, its sought new bridges at Viraghanoor junction, Mandela Nagar junction, Melamadaiand elevated corridor on Government Rajaji Hospital Road, Mattuthavani, South Gate and Goripalayam.

The party also wanted repair works on Mayor Muthu road over bridge taken up on a priority basis.

Metro service

Seeking Metro services in Madurai City, the memorandum appealed to the government to identify the route.

Besides, underground drainage system should be provided for the uncovered areas along with additional pumping facility. Efforts should be made to prevent sewage water being let into Vaigai river.

The memorandum also sought ₹150 crore special funds for improving roads and pedestrian pathways in the city.

The other demands include building a modern gallery for Jallikattu at Alanganallur, putting Tamil Sangam building into good use and setting up new Government Arts and Science College in the district, ITI College at Kottampatti and converting Madurai Kamaraj University College into Government College. It also wanted construction of underpass on inner ring road expedited to facilitate extension of runway of Madurai airport.

Special funds to the tune of ₹10 crore should be allocated to make National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur functional. Diversion of water through Periyar Main Canal to Sathiyar Dam for providing irrigation for an additional 2,000 acres was also sought