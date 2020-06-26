CPI seeks enquiry into death in police custody

26 June 2020 20:05 IST

Virudhunagar

Communist Party of India has sought setting up of an enquiry commission into the death of a 57-year-old man S. Sheik Abdullah of Sivakasi in police custody on June 18.

In a memorandum addressed to the Collector R. Kannan, the district secretary P. Lingam has asked why the man was taken for remand at 10.20 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

While he was produced before the Judicial Magistrate – I by the Sivakasi Town police, the man had collapsed and rushed to the Government Hospital at 10.45 p.m. where he was declared brought dead.

Mr. Lingam said that it was the duty of the district administration to make it clear whether Abdullah’s death was natural or due to assault by police.

Hence, an enquiry commission should be constituted to uphold justice and to provide relief to the family members of the deceased, the memorandum said.