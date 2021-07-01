COVID-19 vaccination vehicle flagged off

Madurai

01 July 2021 19:51 IST

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekar and Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan flagged off a COVID-19 vaccination vehicle from the District Collectorate premises here on Thursday.

The vehicle is jointly run by the district administration, Madurai Corporation and Young Indians, which comes under the Confederation of Indian Industries.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector said that the vehicle will be deployed in markets, densely populated areas, and both in rural and urban areas to vaccinate the public. This will be highly useful for those who work at private and public organisations to get COVID-19 vaccination.

Everyday around 250 beneficiaries can get themselves vaccinated through the vehicle. One doctor and two nurses will work in the vehicle.

COVID-19 vaccination camps are under way in the district based on the supply of vaccines.

CII former Tamil Nadu Chairman Hari Thiagarajan was also present.