COVID-19 count crosses 1,000 in Kanniyakumari

10 July 2020 23:02 IST

Madurai’s single-day tally falls to 192, district reports six deaths

KANNIYAKUMARI/MADURAI

COVID-19 tally of Kanniyakumari district breached the 1,000 mark with the addition of 105 fresh cases – all indigenous – on Friday. The district’s total case count is 1,070, with 658 active cases.

Thoothukudi reported 195 new cases, 194 of which were indigenous, which pushed the tally to 1,949 with 940 active cases. The district has witnessed 12 deaths.

In Tirunelveli, 148 positive cases – 141 of them were indigenous – were reported on Friday to take the total number of infections to 1,551 and the active cases to 777.

In view of the rise in the number of cases, traders have decided to down shutters of shops in North Bazaar in Palayamkottai for a week. After a few employees of Tirunelveli Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and the Judicial Magistrate Court – 4 tested positive, the courts were closed for disinfection.

Tenkasi recorded nine new cases which took the tally to 598, and the number of active cases is 298.

A total of 192 people tested positive in Madurai, taking the tally to 5,482, and the number of active cases to 4,131. The district reported six deaths – the toll is now 101 – on Friday.

Collector T.G. Vinay said differently abled people, who had been isolated at COVID-19 Care Centres, COVID-19 health facilities and the speciality hospital at the GRH, were usually accommodated in the ground floor. “The facilities all have ramps and western toilets. The super speciality hospital also has differently abled-friendly toilets,” he said.

Virudhunagar district registered 143 fresh cases and 140 discharges on Friday. The district’s tally is 1,492 with 943 active cases. The toll increased to 11 with the death of a 72-year-old man at the GRH, Madurai.

Collector R. Kannan said the Covid Care Centres at Sivakasi and Krishnankoil had started functioning.

Theni recorded 108 new cases which took the tally to 1,495. Forty of the new cases were reported from Cumbum, 22 from Theni, 12 from Periyakulam and 11 from Uthamapalayam. The district witnessed three deaths. A public sector bank near Rajadhani police station was shut after a manager tested positive. The customers were advised home-quarantine.

Dindigul reported eight fresh cases which pushed the total number of cases to 750. Twenty-six people, including a one-year old child, were discharged from hospitals.

Eighty-five people tested positive in Ramanathapuram, taking the tally to 1,691. Most of the fresh cases were from Ramanathapuram town, Kilakarai and Paramakudi.

Sivaganga reported 45 new cases which took the tally to 720. Devakottai, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Sivaganga Town recorded most of the cases.