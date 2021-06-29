Court takes umbrage at the nature of petition

MADURAI

29 June 2021 21:23 IST

Sparing a petitioner of costs, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed his petition seeking a direction to the State to take immediate steps to bring the Super Speciality wing of the Government Rajaji Hospital to its original purpose without affecting the treatment being carried out at the COVID-19 ward for affected people.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice T.S. Sivagnanam observed, “The repeated interference either by citizens without any knowledge or understanding of the matters or even by the court in dealing with the matters of emergency is totally uncalled for.”

Advertising

Advertising

Dismissing the petition, the judges said, “In its wisdom and as a measure of dealing with the alarming second surge of the pandemic, the State converted a super-speciality hospital or a part thereof to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients. The petitioner’s complaint in such regard is completely unacceptable. The petitioner can only be regarded as a busybody trying to interfere with the State dealing with the medical emergency.” The court dismissed the petition filed by N. Abdul Rahman Jalal of Madurai.