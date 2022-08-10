Madurai

Corporation officials raze down encroachments at Mattuthavani

Corporation officials engaged in an eviction drive near MGR Bus Stand at Mattuthavani in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R
R. Jayashree MADURAI August 10, 2022 20:56 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:56 IST

Corporation officials took out an eviction drive between the omni bus stand and flower market at Mattuthavani here on Wednesday.

As many as 30 shops who had encroached beyond their allotted space, measuring 10x8 feet, and seven unauthorised shops were evicted in the drive along the stretch between omni bus stand and flower market at Mattuthavani, said Assistant Engineer M. Ponmani.

Advertisement
Advertisement

She said that they had been receiving repeated complaints and petitions from vendors inside the Flower Market that their sales were greatly affected because of the unauthorised shops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We also received frequent information from the traffic police in the area that the encroachments were leading to traffic congestion and causing accidents,” she said.

“Most of these shopkeepers had been operating at Periyar Bus Stand. As the bus stand complex was being built under the Smart Cities Mission, these shopkeepers were given alternative site here,” said Ms Ponmani.

The eviction drive was taken out between 10 a.m and 2.15 p.m. A posse of police personnel were also present during the drive to ensure there was no resistance from the vendors.

Assistant Town Planning Officer M. Kamaraj, who was also present at the spot, said that the team would keep a close watch on the evicted area so that encroachments do not happen again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...