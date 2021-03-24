Control room to monitor social media platforms set up

24 March 2021 20:02 IST

TIRUNELVELI

With the political parties actively using the social media for their electioneering, Collector V. Vishnu has established a control room to exclusively monitor the social media platforms being used by the candidates to reach the voters.

As the candidates have furnished their details about the social media IDs while filing their nomination, their YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles are being monitored.

Advertising

Advertising

“Since the candidates have to spend a sizable amount for electioneering through the social media, it will also be included in the poll expenditure,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector also said that the monitoring of social media would effectively check the spreading of fake and objectionable messages through the social media by the candidates for the sake of getting votes.

Mr. Vishnu, who reviewed the arrangements to be made in the sensitive and critical polling booths, said webcasting would be done in 963 such polling booths – Tirunelveli – 204, Ambasamudram – 178, Palayamkottai – 195, Nanguneri – 198 and Radhapuram – 188.

“Besides deploying armed policemen and paramilitary forces in these sensitive and critical booths in sufficient number, the webcasting to be done in these booths will weed-out any foul play,” Mr. Vishnu said.