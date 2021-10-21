Contempt petition closed

Madurai

21 October 2021 22:02 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a contempt petition after the court was informed that the encroachment on a water channel in Poolampatti, Thenur village in Tiruchi district was removed.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar closed the petition filed by S. Thirupathi of Tiruchi District. He filed the contempt petition as the authorities had failed to remove the encroachment. Tiruchi Collector was present at the hearing.

