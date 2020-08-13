Construction of sea wall flayed

Ramanathapuram

13 August 2020 18:54 IST

The DMK functionaries from the coastal district have raised strong objections to the construction of a wall to prevent sea erosion at a cost of ₹11.15 crore.

Speaking to reporters, A. C. Jeevanandam, a DMK functionary said that the Chief Minister had launched the project through video conferencing facility two days ago. “The entire work seems to have been done in a hurry without adhering to the standard operating procedures,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The government, he alleged, had not consulted competent authorities or technocrats in IIT-Madras, when the DMK legal wing checked with the PWD engineers. The project, instead of benefiting the fishermen in the belt, appears to be carried out to please a few politicians and officials in the district, he added.

After seeking clearance from the high command, the district DMK unit would approach the HC on this issue so that public money was not wasted, Mr. Jeevanandam said and added that they have submitted a memorandum to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao in this regard.

However, a senior official in the PWD said that the project was coming up near the Sathakone Valasai Seeniappa dargah as erosion in the area was high. After a study, the technical report was prepared and based on which the government had accorded administrative clearance, the official maintained.