Construction of domestic terminal begins at Thoothukudi airport

THOOTHUKUDI

21 October 2021 18:49 IST

Construction of a domestic terminal and allied facilities cbegan at the airport here on Thursday with bhumi puja performed by officials of Airports Authority of India.

R. Madhavan, Regional Executive Director, AAI-Southern Region, Chennai, who visited the airport on Thursday to review the ongoing runway expansion and other development works, performed the puja to mark commencement of construction of the 10,800-sq m modern domestic terminal with three aerobridge and soothing interiors so as to achieve four-star rating, air traffic control tower-cum-technical block and fire station, all at a total cost of ₹195.32 crore.

He also took a look at the newly acquired 600.97 acres for runway expansion, master plan, domestic terminal building plan and associated works and the floor plans showcasing ongoing development activities at the airport. He dedicated a renovated first aid room at the fire station.

Mr. Madhavan said the new domestic terminal building and the allied facilities would bring more air routes, economic growth and employment opportunities to the region.

He thanked forest officials for issuing mandatory wildlife clearances and nod for providing solar-powered aviation obstruction light atop Vallanadu hillock and thanked Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi for facilitating the clearances.

Mr. Madhavan made a special mention about the role played by Collector K. Senthil Raj for obtaining ‘Consent to Operate’ and the environment clearances for the project from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Special invitees Arvind Sharma, Deputy Inspector General, Indian Coast Guard, Ilangovan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Thomar, District Forest Officer, A. Radhakrishnan Joint General Manager, Engineering - Civil Project (in-charge), and N. Subramanian, Airport Director, planted trees to mark the occasion.

Under the first phase, AAI got 3C Instrument Flight Rules Licence for allowing landing of ATR72-type of 70-seater aircraft and approval for night landing facility up to June 19, 2023.

Thoothukudi airport, which handles three daily Chennai flights and three weekly flights to Bengaluru, receives between 400 to 600 passengers every day.

After widening of the runway from the existing 1,349 metres X 30 metres to 3,115 metres X 45 metres for handling wide-bodied aircraft, it would handle A-321-type aircraft once the project was completed.