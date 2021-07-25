‘Constitute convenor’s committee for MKU till new VC is appointed’

Madurai

25 July 2021 20:41 IST

A section of professors and syndicate members of Madurai Kamaraj University have stressed the need to constitute a convenor’s committee which will have to discharge the duties of a Vice- Chancellor till a new VC is appointed.

The present incumbent, M. Krishnan, has been recently appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Tiruvarur. Hence, a convenor’s committee must be constrituted before Mr. Krishnan takes charge as at the Central University, said Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association treasurer J. Balasubramaniam.

According to the Constitution of the MKU, a three-member convenor’s committee has to be formed, which will perform the duties until a new VC is appointed.

However, several vacancies in the MKU Syndicate have made it difficult to constitute the convenor’s committee. Currently, there are one University lecturer, three University professors, one University reader, two governor’s nominees and eight government officials with the Syndicate.

Syndicate member R. Lakshmipathy said that he had written to Governor Banwarilal Purohit intimating that M. Jeyalakshmi, the seniormost assistant professor, who was part of the syndicate, abruptly resigned from her post on July 24. The High Court had restrained three University professors, who are members of the syndicate, from attending the syndicate meeting.

As a result, there are issues in having University faculty in the convenor’s committee. So, the convenor’s committee must be constituted immediately with three locally available members of the syndicate, said Mr. Lakshmipathy.