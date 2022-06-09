‘Consider plea for probe into missing of paddy bags’

June 09, 2022 22:07 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), Madurai Region, to consider and pass orders on a representation made by a petitioner who alleged that 3,049 paddy bags stocked at a Direct Purchase Centre (DPC) near Usilampatti had gone missing.

The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Arumugam, who had made a representation to the authorities seeking an inquiry into missing of paddy bags stocked at a DPC in Chellampatti village and steps to retrieve them. Mr. Arumugam said his petition was not considered by the authorities.

Justice M.S. Ramesh observed that whenever a representation was made to a statutory authority, the authority was duty-bound to consider it on merits and pass appropriate orders.

The court said non-consideration of the representation by the statutory authority would amount to dereliction of duty. The court directed the TNCSC to consider the petitioner’s representation within 12 weeks, and disposed of the petition.