Congress stages protest against BJP’s ‘false propaganda’

MADURAI

10 January 2022 20:58 IST

The Madurai Corporation District Congress Committee staged a protest at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday to highlight what it termed a false propaganda of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding ‘security lapse’ in Punjab during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a memorandum addressed to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, the committee’s president, V. Karthikeyan, said that the leaders and workers of the Congress party were concerned and alarmed about the false propaganda being carried out by the leaders and cadre of the BJP by politicising the incidents that happened during the visit of Mr. Modi to Punjab on January 5.

Advertising

Advertising

The truth of the matter must be found and made known to the public as there was a conspiracy behind the false narrative that the Prime Minister was forced to call off his visit to Punjab abruptly.That he returned without addressing a meeting at Hussainiwala was aimed at putting the blame on the Congress government in Punjab and disparaging the party during the coming elections.

As a former police officer with experience in security affairs, the Governor should be aware that it was the Special Protection Group (SPG) that was responsible for the Prime Minister’s security. So, the way the SPG had handled the Prime Minister’s visit to Punjab raises many questions that needed answers, the memorandum added.

No meeting

With the lockdown norms in force in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19, and in compliance with the SOP on social distancing norms to prevent the spread of viral infection, people with grievances, who came to the Collectorate, dropped their petitions into a box put for the purpose. Usually the Collector receives the petitions in person at the public grievance redress meeting which is held every Monday.