ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MP urges Centre to include Sivakasi in Smart City project

February 20, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Union government had also neglected Sivakasi by not including Sivakasi railway station in the Amrit Bharat scheme, said Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore

Sundar S 5988

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore interacting with students at Sivakasi Corporation School on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has sought ₹1,000 crore fund from the Union government for development of Sivakasi Corporation.

After inaugurating a reverse osmosis drinking water treatment plant in the city, Mr. Tagore said two years after it was made a corporation, Sivakasi city has not seen any major development.

“We want Sivakasi to be included in the Smart City project. The Corporation is getting ready with a list of schemes that needs funding from the Centre,” he said. He also asked the Mayor to change the name boards, which still carried, Sivakasi municipality name, at the earliest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When asked about the non-appointment of Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives in Sivakasi for long, Mr. Tagore said that it was also an example of how the Centre has been ignoring Sivakasi. The revocation of suspension of 70 fireworks units here could not be done due to the absence of a Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives he said.

Besides, the Centre had also neglected Sivakasi by not including Sivakasi railway station in the Amrit Bharat scheme under which railway stations would be redeveloped, he charged.

Responding to AIADMK leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami complaining that the ruling DMK was not allowing voters of Erode East Assembly constituency to go for AIADMK byelection campaign meetings, Mr. Tagore said it only showed that AIADMK has realised its defeat.

“After all his election strategies have failed, the AIADMK is now complaining against the people. They are crying sour as they know that the AIADMK will be defeated,” the Congress MP said.

The MP also visited Sivakasi Corporation School at Ammankoilpatti Street and interacted with the students. He promised to provide furniture required for the school. Mayor, I. Sangeetha, Deputy Mayor, K. Vigneshpriya and Corporation Commissioner, P. Krishnamoorthi, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US