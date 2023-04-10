ADVERTISEMENT

Congress functionary remanded in judicial custody

April 10, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dindigul District Congress Committee president D. Manikandan on Monday was sent to judicial custody till April 24.

Following the Congress functionary’s alleged remark to cut off the tongue of the Surat judge, who had convicted AICC leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years jail, the police had registered a case. The Congress cadre staged agitations across the country in protest against the disqualification of Mr. Gandhi as MP Wayanad.

After Manikandan surrendered before the Dindigul Town North Police Station, he was produced before the JM II court, which remanded him in judicial custody till April 24.

The TNCC president had told reporters on Sunday that the party had served a show cause notice on Manikandan asking him to explain the reasons for his remarks, which was contrary to the party’s policies.

