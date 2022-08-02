Madurai

Conduct speed test first followed by statement and letters test in typewriting examinations, says Madras High Court

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 02, 2022 22:53 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:53 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Department of Technical Education to conduct the speed test first followed by the statement and letters test for the candidates appearing for the typewriting examinations.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Tamil Nadu Typewriting, Shorthand, Computer Institutes Sangam of Virudhunagar district. Its President S. Soma Sankar challenged the decision taken by the authorities to conduct the statement and letters test first followed by the speed test.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the case was pertaining to the examination pattern in the typewriting course (junior and senior). The examination consists of two tests, speed and statement and letters. Such examinations have been held for over 75 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speed was the first test and statement and letters was the second test. Ten minutes was allotted for the speed test for both juniors and seniors. It was followed by the statement and letters test. While 45 minutes was allotted for juniors, one hour was allotted for seniors.

When this has been the practice adopted for more than 75 years, compelling reasons must be set out to justify the departure. While it is open to the authorities to effect change in the policy, compelling reasons must be there more so when long standing and settled practice is being departed from. In this case, such compelling reasons have not been set out, the judge said and directed the authorities to conduct the speed test first followed by the statement and letters test for the candidates appearing for the typewriting examinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...