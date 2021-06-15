Conch diver dies of cardiac arrest

THOOTHUKUDI

15 June 2021 18:39 IST

A conch diver suffered massive cardiac arrest when he was diving into the sea to collect conches on Tuesday.

Police said J. Amirtharaj, 33, of Terespuram and seven others went for conch diving. When Amirtharaj, along with a few others, dived into the sea to collect conches, he surfaced from the water and told his colleagues on the boat that he had developed chest pain.

After alerting all others to return to the boat immediately, Amirtharaj was rushed to the base at Terespuram where an ambulance was waiting to take the ailing fisherman to the hospital. He was taken to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and the doctors there declared him ‘brought dead’.

Tharuvaikulam Marine Police registered a case.