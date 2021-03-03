Comply with the latest Supreme Court orders: PESO

Sivakasi

Even as the district administration mounted pressure on fireworks industry through inspections to check safety norms violations, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has instructed two major fireworks associations to comply with the Supreme Court directives to avoid using banned chemicals and making banned joined crackers.

In a circular addressed to Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association and The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association, PESO Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, K. Sundaresan, remained the associations to strictly comply with the Apex Court orders in letter and spirit.

Stating that both the associations were respondent in the writ petition pending before the Supreme Court, Mr. Sundaresan recalled that the court had banned use of certain chemicals in making of fireworks. Similarly, it has banned making of joined crackers.

The Court has also mandated the units to manufacture only those fireworks that could be made in compliance with the orders.

PESO, the circular said, has been reminding the units about the Supreme Court orders during renewal of licences, amendment of licences, grant of licence/foreman certifications and during periodical awareness programmes.

After two consecutive fire accidents at different cracker units claimed 29 lives in February, the district administration has suspended licences for 28 units for gross safety violations.

Similarly, PESO has suspended licences for another 11 units for violating safety norms.