Complaints can be lodged with Election Observers for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency

March 29, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Election Observers for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency have been appointed to ensure free and fair election during the April 19 poll.

In a statement, District Election Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the General Observer for the constituency is N.N. Ekka. He could be contacted over 94899 85882.

Expenditure Observer Radheshyam Jajoo (94899 85880) and Police Observer S. Sreejith (94899 85881) are other observers for the constituency.

General public, candidates, representatives of political parties and reporters can lodge complaints with the General observer over phone or through mail generalobs2024.dpi@gmail.com.

The liasion for the General Observer, Tahsildar Rajkumar, can be contacted over 70107 95006.

People can meet the General Observer at the Travellers’ Bungalow in Virudhunagar between 11 a.m. and 12 noon, the statement said.

