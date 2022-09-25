Competitions held

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
September 25, 2022 20:44 IST



Ahead of Wildlife Week, competitions were held here for students in order to create awareness of wildlife conservation. More than 450 students participated in the event organised by the district administration.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan, Mayor P. Jegan, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree and District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar were present at the event. The winners were given prizes

