Sivaganga

14 June 2020 18:18 IST

Minister for Khadi and Village Industries G. Baskaran presented cheques to the kith and kin of victims of road accidents in the district.

The State government sanctioned ₹1 lakh as compensation. Similarly, those who suffered injuries received ₹50,000. On Saturday, 27 persons received ₹1 lakh each from the Minister and six others got ₹50,000 each.

Collector J. Jayakanthan said motorists should obey traffic rules and help prevent road accidents. Also, loss of life cannot be compensated.

