College signs MoU

Representatives of The American College and Red Hat Inc at the MoU signing event in Madurai.

Madurai

04 January 2021 19:58 IST

The American College has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Red Hat Inc, an American multinational company that provides open source software services to enterprises.

A press release said Principal M. Davamani Christober signed the MoU with Arun Eapen, Director (Asia-Pacific region), Red Hat Inc. on January 2. Mr. Christober spoke about Red Hat Academy and the importance of international certification during placements. He also encouraged non-computer science students to obtain international certification for better placements.

Mr. Eapen elaborated on the multi-national companies, banks, and financial institutions that were using the Red Hat Inc. services.

Naveen Silvester, college alumni, C. Dorothy Sheela, Bursar, and N.S. Danabalan, Managing Director of Winways Informatics, were present.