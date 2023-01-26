ADVERTISEMENT

Collector unfurls national flag, stresses segregation of waste at gram sabha meet

January 26, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Aneesh Sekhar gives away Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 217 police personnel; 75 others get awards in recognition of their work by the district administration

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspects the Guard of Honour during the Republic Day celebrations in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy. G

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar unfurled the national flag at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Madurai on Thursday on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. He inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute by the police.

The Collector gave away Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 217 police personnel. In addition to this, 75 police personnel were given awards in recognition of their work by the district administration. A total of 250 government officials from various departments were given awards in recognition of their work. Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 28.21 lakh through various government departments was given to 37 beneficiaries.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Ponni, Madurai Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar and Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad were present at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the gram sabha meeting held at T. Pudupatti in Tirumangalam, the people demanded better roads and more water channels. The Collector, who presided over the meeting, told the people that their grievances would be looked into.

He explained to them the importance of segregation of waste at source. He said sanitary workers played a major role in keeping the surroundings clean. Stating that education was important, Mr. Sekhar urged the people to send their children to school and said if they found any child that had discontinued studies, they should ensure that it was sent back to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US