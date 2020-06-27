Madurai Collector takes charge as college secretary

MADURAI

Collector T.G. Vinay took charge as secretary and correspondent of M.S.S. Wakf Board College here on Friday after a long dispute regarding the secretaryship.

Regional Director of Collegiate Education R. Baskaran said that only after a government order was issued did the Collector take charge. Prior to this intervention, Mr. Baskaran was made the special officer of the college for a period of four months to ensure that salary was disbursed to teaching and non teaching staff in time.

An official from the Education department said though attempts were made to elect a secretary during Mr. Baskaran’s tenure, a faction of the college board approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that granted a stay order against election.

M. Mumtaz, a professor, said though aided college staff received salaries over the last four months with approval from the regional director, staff from the self-financing stream did not receive pay until the special officer got permission from the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

‘We will receive salaries’

“With the Collector taking charge, we can rest assured that we will receive our salaries in time, particularly in these hard COVID-19 times,” she said.