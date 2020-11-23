Coconut growers urged to insure crops

Fishing boats anchored at the Pamban south seashore after port authorities hoisted cyclone warning signal at the Pamban port on Monday.

23 November 2020 21:46 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Ahead of the cyclone announcement made by the weather station, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Monday said that the Agriculture Department officials have offered adequate preventive steps to be taken by farmers in such circumstances.

Speaking to farmers at a coconut groove here at Vanniyan near Perungulam in Mandapam block, he said that coconut was grown on 8652 hectares in the district across Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, Thiruppulani and other locations.

Advertising

Advertising

The fruit crops too were grown in the district on a large scale. Hence, it was important to prevent them from such natural calamities, he said and added that by allowing the coconut trees to dry, the roots may remain stronger. Similarly, by creating adequate channels, the rainwater logging can be prevented in fields which may save the standing crops.

Above all, the Collector urged the farmers to ensure that they have insured their crops with insurance companies. By submitting the basic details with the Agriculture offices, which included the name, crop particulars, extent of area, type of crop, patta and " chitta adangal" can be furnished.

During a meeting, Sub-Collector N.O. Sukhaputra, Agriculture department Joint Director Gunabalan, Deputy Director S.S. Sheik Mohideen among other officers shared their experiences with the farmers.

Officials at the Pamban hoisted the flag warning people. The well marked low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and lay centered at 2.30 hours on Nov 23, about 700 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 740 km south-southeast of Chennai, an official said in a press release.

The Fisheries Department officials said that they had already instructed the fishermen to stay away from venturing into the sea until further information.