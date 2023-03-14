ADVERTISEMENT

Coconut-cum-copra auction held

March 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A secret auction for coconut-cum-copra was held at the regulated market at Vadipatti near here, which is functioning under Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department, on Tuesday.

The auction was held under the chairmanship of Madurai Marketing Committee secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani, stated a press release.

A total of 66,621 coconuts were traded by 21 traders, benefitting 16 farmers at the auction. The highest bid for a coconut through the auction process was at ₹10.25 and the total trade value stood at ₹4.67 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine farmers benefited in the copra auction, in which seven traders participated. A total quantity of 481.5 kg was auctioned and the highest bid for one kg of copra stood at ₹85. The total trade value was ₹36,418.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US