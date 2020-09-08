2 COVID-19 care centres closed

08 September 2020 19:23 IST

Two out of five COVID-19 Care Centres in the district have been closed as there was steady drop in new cases since the last week of August, Health Department officials said.

Five centres were opened at Thiagarajar Engineering College, Agricultural College, Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine, Madurai Kamaraj University and the IT Park at Vadapalanji to treat COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. Those with moderate or severe symptoms were to be treated at the Government Rajaji Hospital and the Railway Hospital.

Now, persons with mild symptoms are being housed and treated at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur which has a capacity of 240 beds and at the centre established at Madurai Kamaraj University. None of the other centres are treating patients as on date.

Advertising

Advertising

Ever since its inception, the Information Technology (IT) Park at Vadapalanji which could accommodate a total of 1,100 patients, is yet to be used, said a source.

“The IT Park, which was kept ready in the second week of July, is yet to be put to use because there were not many patients needing admission. Although there were about 450 cases every day in the end of July, there was no need for admission at Vadapalanji as other centres were sufficient. Medical teams were however kept there,” the source said.

Collector T. G. Vinay said the IT Park was being maintained as a health facility in case of sudden rise in the number of cases. The administration is cleaning and sanitising the Agricultural College in Melur as it has no patients now. A decision regarding its handing over will be taken soon.

“A majority of the case load is being handled by the Government Rajaji Hospital. The facilities at the Thoppur are excellent as we have oxygen cylinders there for those whose symptoms get worse. Some are being treated in private hospitals. Others are in home isolation. The less number of cases is helping us monitor cases effectively,” the Collector added.