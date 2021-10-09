Cleanliness campaign

09 October 2021 00:19 IST

Madurai

A clean India COVID-19 awareness cycle rally was flagged off at the Collectorate on Friday. The cycle rally was inaugurated by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan.

The campaign was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Deputy Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Madurai and Theni districts, S. Senthil Kumar, said that as part of the awareness campaign, volunteers also took part in a cleaning drive at the Mattuthavani bus stand.

