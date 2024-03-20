ADVERTISEMENT

Class IX student ends life in Thoothukudi

March 20, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A Class IX student ended his life on Wednesday after his teachers asked him to bring his parents to the school following his involvement in a clash among the students.

 Police said S. Puthiyavan, 14, of Kamarajar Nagar near Maappillaiyoorani under Thaalamuthu Nagar police station limits was studying in Class IX in a higher secondary school on Thoothukudi – Davispuram Road. As he was allegedly involved in a fight among the students, the teachers asked all the students involved in the clash including Puthiyavan to bring their parents to the school.

 Upset over this, Puthiyavan ended his life in his home on Wednesday when his parents were away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Thaalamuthu Nagar police have registered a case.

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US