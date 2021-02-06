Children set up food stall to raise fund for a cause

Madurai

Seven school children set up a food stall here on Friday as part of the fund-raising event titled ‘Care for Children.’

Around ₹10,180 raised from the event will be used to support children studying at Aakaash, a special school run by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation. The fund raising event was sponsored by Ahana Hospitals. Vishra Vikram, a Class 7 student, and her friends Thea Selwyn, Immanuel Jude Samuel, B. Nausikaa, C.R.V. Sheetal, R. Pavithra Rajalakshmi, and Dita Deepan prepared food and sold them.

The children had prepared and sold a range of food items, including vegetable samosas, cutlets, carrot halwa, chocolate cup cake and fresh lime juice.

Vishra Vikram said conversation with her grandmother R. Rajakumari, who is the Executive Director of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, sparked the idea of starting the fund raising event. “The special children are often stigmatised in the society and hence they need support and care. So, my friends and I planned the event. It was a memorable experience,” she said.

More number of such fund raising events will be conducted in the future for different causes, she added.