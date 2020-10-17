Chain-snatching lands him in too many troubles

17 October 2020 19:02 IST

Madurai

Nothing went right for the cargo autorickshaw driver S. Raja Mohammed (29) on his reported maiden attempt to snatch gold chain near Melur on Friday.

First, he chose a head constable to snatch the gold chain. Secondly, the anxious bike rider lost his mobile phone in his attempt to pull the chain. To add to his misery, he lost control of the two-wheeler and dashed against another vehicle only to be caught by the public.

Raja Mohammed of Kidaripatti followed T. Vidhya, 42, head constable, attached to District Crime Branch in Sivaganga district while she was returning home at N. Perumalpatti near Melur.

When she came near Ganapathipuram, the man managed to yank her six sovereign gold chain. The man did not know that he had targeted a police personnel as she was in her civvies. She raised an alarm. It made the thief anxious. His mobile phone fell down. He hardly crossed some 100 metres, his motorbike dashed against a vehicle. He fell down and fractured his left hand. He tried to run away but he was caught by the people.

“The alarm raised by the victim drew the attention of the people and that helped us to nab him,” Inspector of Police (Melur), S. Charles, said.

Even if he managed to flee from the scene, he would have been apprehended as his mobile phone and number plate of his vehicle had fallen down at the scene of crime. The Melur police recovered the gold chain and seized the two-wheeler. Interrogation revealed that Raja Mohammed had resorted to make quick money as he had fallen in debts. After being provided first-aid at the Government Hospital in Melur, he was sent to remand on Saturday.