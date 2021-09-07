Call for interns and volunteers in waterbody digitisation work

Madurai

07 September 2021 23:10 IST

Madurai district administration invites interns and volunteers in its efforts to create a database of waterbodies.

A special team has been formed for the purpose under Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar with officials from Corporation, Public Works Department, Revenue Department, Rural Development and DHAN Foundation representatives to digitise records of irrigation tanks, ponds, ooranis and their inlet channels and surplus courses.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sekhar said an integrated database of all waterbodies could be used to restore and maintain them. “We want community involvement in this project. Volunteers can monitor and protect the waterbodies in the long run. They will be trained in mapping and digitising the water bodies using a mobile application. Interns will guide them,” he said.

The initiative is expected to be launched on September 13, the World Water Monitoring Day, and will go on till Pongal. Graduates of engineering, agricultural and geographical studies can apply for a three-month internship. DHAN Foundation will train them. Volunteers from rural areas are invited at the ground-level.

N. Venkateshan, Programme Leader, DHAN Vayalagam (Tank) Foundation, who has been working in the project said, “As on expert in this field, we believe there must be close to 2,000 irrigation tanks and 50,000 ponds in the district. Digitising is done by locating and identifying their longitude, latitude and altitude, using Geographic Information System. (GIS) This has potential to be a valuable official database,” he said.

Those interested in internship or volunteering may call 0452 2302583 or write to dhancure@dhan.org.