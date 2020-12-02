Brick kiln workers lay siege to Collector’s car

02 December 2020 21:18 IST

Hundreds of people laid siege to the vehicles of Virudhunagar Collector R Kannan, here on Wednesday seeking permission to lift soil for brick kilns.

The Collector, along with district Monitoring Officer, S. Madhumathi, was proceeding to inspect tanks ahead of Cyclone Burevi, when the residents blocked their vehicles at Tiruvannamalai Road.

The brick kiln workers who had come in small numbers suddenly swelled to over 300. They sought Revenue officials to issue permission for taking soil from areas close to Western Ghats.

However, the officials explained to them that the suspension of permission that was been given to them was after intervention of the court.

After nearly 90 minutes, the officials were able to pacify the protesters. They said that if their demand was not met immediately they would surrender their ration cards.

Sivakasi Sub Collector, C. Dinesh Kumar, was present.