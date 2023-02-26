ADVERTISEMENT

Boy killed in accident involving two motorcycles

February 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

A 18-year-old boy, G. Arun Prakash, of Tirumangalam was killed in a road accident involving two motorcycles on Tirupparankundram Road near Palanganatham.

Police said that the deceased, who was working in a hotel, was proceeding towards the city when his bike hit another motorbike coming in the opposite direction. Arun Prakash was killed on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

K. Boopathi Raja, of Viraghanur, who was riding the other bike, with his wife and child, suffered minor injuries. Traffic Investigation Wing have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US