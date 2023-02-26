Boy killed in accident involving two motorcycles

February 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

A 18-year-old boy, G. Arun Prakash, of Tirumangalam was killed in a road accident involving two motorcycles on Tirupparankundram Road near Palanganatham.

Police said that the deceased, who was working in a hotel, was proceeding towards the city when his bike hit another motorbike coming in the opposite direction. Arun Prakash was killed on the spot.

K. Boopathi Raja, of Viraghanur, who was riding the other bike, with his wife and child, suffered minor injuries. Traffic Investigation Wing have registered a case.