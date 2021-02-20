Book by former IPS officer released

K. Shanmugam, former Chief Secretary, releases a book authored by K. Kasim in Madurai on Saturday. Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Krishnan receives the first copy.

20 February 2021 22:48 IST

Madurai

“An important book for the present times” was how the former Chief Secretary and present advisor to the State government K. Shanmugam termed ‘Kadavulai Kannom-Theduvom’, the book penned by retired IPS Officer Prof K. Kasim, at the book launch function held in Hotel Tamil Nadu, here on Saturday.

Mr. Shanmugam briefed the gathering on the contents of the book and showered encomium on the author Mr. Kasim for the in-depth work carried out and details in the book. The book has highlighted key aspects such as the need to maintain discipline and satisfaction, he said.

God was one and followed in different forms, he said.

He released the first copy of the book which was received by Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan. Helping others by not expecting anything in return was another aspect that was highlighted in the book, said Mr. Krishnan.

Mr. Kasim said that the book was an analysis of all religious views of the world, particularly of India.