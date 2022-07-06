BJP starts preliminary works for 2024 polls; V.K. Singh in charge of 4 Lok Sabha seats in T.N.

Union Minister V.K. Singh | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Minister holds discussions with party functionaries in Palayamkottai

After its recent national executive meeting at Hyderabad, the BJP has started its preliminary work for the 2024 parliamentary polls. Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation Vijay Kumar Singh, who is in charge of four Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu – Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga and Vellore – had discussions with party functionaries in Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Gen. Singh said the BJP, which had already started meeting the people ahead of the elections, had introduced and implemented several welfare schemes. Even though the country’s all-round development in all spheres was evident, the party functionaries should tell the people about the development the nation had witnessed over the past eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of this exercise, Gen. Singh would be visiting the four constituencies once a month for motivating the party functionaries to popularise the Modi government’s welfare and the development schemes among the public through sustained meeting with them.

Asserting that the Union Government was supporting development projects in Tamil Nadu without any discrimination, the former Army General said the full-fledged construction of AIIMS in Madurai and a few 4-lane projects were getting delayed owing to a range of reasons which were being tackled by the Centre.

When asked about the possibility of reducing the number of toll plazas on the 4-lane national highways as the Union Government has announced that there would not be more than one toll plaza for every 60 Km, Gen. Singh replied that the additional toll plazas within this distance would be removed as per norms. “We have already initiated nationwide survey in this connection to identify the additional toll plazas to be removed,” Mr. Singh said.

During the meeting organised in a private marriage hall, Gen. Singh exhorted the party functionaries to take the party closer to the hearts of the people as BJP alone could provide clean and able administration in Tamil Nadu by removing the “corrupt DMK” from power with the people’s overwhelming mandate in 2026.

BJP legislature party leader and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran was present at the meeting..