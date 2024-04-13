BJP man held for attacking bus driver with empty bottle

April 13, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Palayamkottai police have arrested a BJP functionary who allegedly attacked a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus driver with an empty bottle when he prevented him from sticking election campaign posters on the bus.

The police said BJP functionary Marudhupandi, a history-sheeter from Thimmarajapuram near Palayamkottai, attempted to stick posters seeking votes for party candidate for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency Nainar Nagenthiran on the windscreens of the bus as it crossed the village on Friday night.

When the bus driver, Subramanian, 48, of Tirunelveli, tried to prevent him from sticking the posters, Marudhupandi attacked him with a bottle on his head. As the bus conductor, Bhaskar, tried to prevent the attack, Marudhupandi assaulted him too.

With a grievous injury, Mr. Subramanian was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Palayamkottai police arrested Marudhupandi.

