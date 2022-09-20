BJP hoists 72-feet-high party flag to mark PM’s birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party national co-in-charge Tamil Nadu State affairs P Sudhakar Reddy hoisted a 72-feet-high party flag at Avaniapuram here to mark the 72nd birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

BJP national co-in-charge Tamil Nadu State affairs P. Sudhakar Reddy distributing dresses to the needy in Madurai on Tuesday.

He was in the city to participate in a series of programmes to distribute dhotis/sarees to the needy as a part of the “Seva Pakwada” (service fortnight) from September 17 to October 2 in Madurai and Dindigul districts.

The BJP Madurai district unit president Maha Suseendran said that the part had organised similar programmes, including blood donation at Tiruparankundram and other locations.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Sudhakar Reddy said that the Union government, under the leadership of Mr. Modi, had provided numerous welfare programmes for the poor and below poverty line sections in the society.

“We have been taking it forward to the beneficiaries... and expect the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate in successfully implementing these programs,” he added.

To a question, he said that it was unfortunate that the Tamil Nadu government had hiked the electricity tariff to Himalayan heights. The DMK had told many tales before the elections and after coming to power, it had shown its true face. The people were just stepping out of the COVID-19 pandemic and when economic activity looked robust, the power tariff had spoilt the chances of survival itself, he charged and hoped that the government would listen to the woes of the common man and withdraw forthwith.