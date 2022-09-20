BJP hoists 72-feet-high party flag to mark PM’s birthday

Madurai bureau MADURAI
September 20, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party national co-in-charge Tamil Nadu State affairs P Sudhakar Reddy hoisted a 72-feet-high party flag at Avaniapuram here to mark the 72nd birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national co-in-charge Tamil Nadu State affairs P. Sudhakar Reddy distributing dresses to the needy in Madurai on Tuesday.

He was in the city to participate in a series of programmes to distribute dhotis/sarees to the needy as a part of the “Seva Pakwada” (service fortnight) from September 17 to October 2 in Madurai and Dindigul districts.

The BJP Madurai district unit president Maha Suseendran said that the part had organised similar programmes, including blood donation at Tiruparankundram and other locations.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Sudhakar Reddy said that the Union government, under the leadership of Mr. Modi, had provided numerous welfare programmes for the poor and below poverty line sections in the society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been taking it forward to the beneficiaries... and expect the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate in successfully implementing these programs,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

To a question, he said that it was unfortunate that the Tamil Nadu government had hiked the electricity tariff to Himalayan heights. The DMK had told many tales before the elections and after coming to power, it had shown its true face. The people were just stepping out of the COVID-19 pandemic and when economic activity looked robust, the power tariff had spoilt the chances of survival itself, he charged and hoped that the government would listen to the woes of the common man and withdraw forthwith.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app