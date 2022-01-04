Newborn baby dumped in toilet

TIRUNELVELI

04 January 2022 19:13 IST

The Cheranmahadevi police are on the lookout for the culprit who dumped a newborn male baby in the toilet of the Government Hospital there.

Police said that the septic tank in the Cheranmahadevi Government Hospital premises was cleaned on Monday night by a team of sanitary workers as it overflowed due to block in the outlet pipe. Even as they were cleaning, the workers found the body of a 2 or 3 day-old male baby floating in the tank.

After the authorities informed the police about it, the body was retrieved. Police suspect that the baby, which might have born out of illegal affair, might have been dumped. After collecting details about the pregnant women who had been admitted in the hospital for delivery, they are collecting CCTV footages from the hospital and adjacent buildings to identify the culprit. Further investigations are on.

