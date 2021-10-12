‘Award incentive marks to doctors attached to CEmONC centres for PG admission’

12 October 2021 21:23 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the State on a petition filed by three doctors seeking a direction to authorities to award incentive marks to the doctors attached to Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centres for admission to postgraduate degree / diploma courses in medical colleges.

Justice T.V. Thamilselvi adjourned the hearing in the petition filed by doctors S. Rajathy Fathima, M. Shahul Hameed Badusa and M. Manimozhi of Ramanathapuram district. The doctors challenged a Government Order issued in 2019. As per the order, no incentive marks were awarded to doctors attached to CEmONC centres.

The petitioners said that a committee constituted under the chairmanship of former Madras High Court Judge A. Selvam had recommended the awarding of incentive marks to the doctors doing difficult nature of work that included those attached to the CEmONC centres.

But, the recommendation was not taken into consideration either by the Centre or the State Health Departments, they said. The CEmONC centres may not be available in rural and remote areas. Awarding the incentive marks only to the candidates working in the rural and remote areas is not only unreasonable but also discriminatory, they said.