Avoid greeting us: Ministers

12 May 2021 18:33 IST

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu, have appealed to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres not to gather in large numbers to greet them on their maiden visit to Virudhunagar district after assuming office as Ministers.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministers, who are also district secretaries of the party, said that Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has imposed lockdown till May 24 only to contain the COVID pandemic.

Stating that gathering of large number of cadres to greet them will amount to violation of lockdown norms, they wanted them to avoid meeting them till lifting of restrictions for lockdown is announced.