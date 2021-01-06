Avian influenza: 223 registered poultry farm in Tenkasi come under surveillance

Tenkasi

Following deaths of poultry birds in neighbouring Kerala due to avian influenza, the forest personnel have been put on high alert to monitor the aquatic birds camping in the waterbodies across the district.

Moreover, owners of all 223 registered poultry farms in the district have been asked to monitor the chicken constantly besides taking all precautionary measures prescribed by the Animal Husbandry Department veterinarians. They have also been instructed to report to the officials of Animal Husbandry Department in case any chicken died in their farms in a suspicious manner.

After visiting the Animal Husbandry Department check-post at Puliyarai on the Tenkasi – Kerala border on Wednesday, Collector G. S. Sameeran said all precautionary measures have been taken in the district following reports of deaths of birds in parts of Rajasthan and Kottayam and Alappuzha districts in adjacent Kerala.

Based on the safety protocol designed by the Tamil Nadu Government, the Animal Husbandry Department check-post had been created with the personnel manning it round-the-clock to check vehicles coming into Tenkasi from Kerala. While vehicles coming with chicken, eggs, ducks, poultry feed, broiler meat and chicken waste were being sent back to Kerala, other vehicles were being disinfected thoroughly before allowing them to enter Tenkasi district.

“A veterinarian, veterinary inspectors, an assistant and a person to disinfect the vehicle have been posted at this check-post in three shifts since monitoring at this point round-the-clock is very much important,” Dr. Sameeran said.

He also informed that the owners of all 223 registered poultry farms in the district have been instructed to closely monitor their birds and inform the Animal Husbandry Department officials in case of any death of chicken in their farms. “On getting information about death, if any, the Animal Husbandry Department veterinarians will rush to the spot to collect the carcass and test it for the suspected virus so as to take the right action immediately,” Dr. Sameeran said.

The Collector said the forest personnel have been directed to monitor the waterbirds camping in waterbodies, which are now brimming with water following a decent rainfall this year.

Revenue Divisional Officer (In-Charge) Sheela, Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Mohammed Khalid, Assistant Director, Venkatraman and others accompanied the Collector.