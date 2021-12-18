Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurates ‘Nammai Kaakkum 48’ scheme in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

18 December 2021 19:33 IST

The State government’s new scheme of giving free emergency treatment to road accident victims for the first 48 hours was launched here on Saturday.

After Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched the scheme through videoconference, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Collector V. Vishnu inaugurated the scheme, ‘Nammai Kaakkum 48,’ at Galaxy Hospital in Vannarpet.

Apart from this hospital, the scheme has been introduced in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and eight more private hospitals - Dr. Velan Multispecialty Hospital, Balaji Hospital, Krishna Maternity Hospital, Parvathi Nursing Home, Peace Health Centre, Santhosh Hospital, Shifa Hospital and Sudharshan Platinum Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Appavu also handed over Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme cards to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

The hospitals selected for this scheme have been given the password for updating online the free treatment given to the accident victims of any nationality for the first 48 hours as the State government will bear the cost up to ₹1 lakh if the accident occurred within any part of Tamil Nadu. If the victim is unstable and requires continuous treatment even after 48 hours, it will be continued in the same hospital under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme if the treatment has been approved under the scheme.

District panchayat chairman V. S. R. Jegadeesh, Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital M. Ravichandran, Joint Director of Health Services Venkata Rangan, urologist P. Avudiaiyappan, nephrologist J. Balasubramanian, gastroenterologist S. Bhakthavathchalam and cardiologist M.S.L. Mahaboob Subuhani were present.