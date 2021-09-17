Assembly Petitions Committee to meet in Tirunelveli on October 21

TIRUNELVELI

17 September 2021 22:09 IST

The Committee of Petitions of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will meet here on October 21.

In a statement, Collector V. Vishnu said that individuals, associations or institutions in the district, who desire to prefer petitions relating to redress of public grievances may send petitions (five copies in Tamil only) signed by the petitioner / petitioners with date, addressed to the Chairman, Committee on Petitions, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chennai 600 009 on or before September 30.

Advertising

Advertising

Petitions should be in respectful and temperate language. The petitions may relate to public grievances, which are pending disposal for many years with the government departments. A petition should contain only one grievance and it should relate to only one department.

Petitions must relate to a matter of general public importance and not related to individual or private grievances, matters pending before any court of law, tribunal etc., seeking employment opportunity, old age pension, assignment of pattas and government free schemes, bank loan or employment loan and request for transfer and redress of grievances by government servants.

The panel will consider such petitions which are within the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules. If a single petitioner sends more than one petition, the Committee will consider only one petition which is most important among them.

When the Committee meets here on October 21, factual position will also be ascertained from the officials concerned, who will participate during the deliberations in front of the petitioners. The Collectorate will send separate communication of the Committee meeting directly to the petitioners concerned in due course.

Petition received after September 30 will not be included for the Committee’s consideration, Mr. Vishnu said.