ASHA workers seek regularisation of job

TIRUNELVELI

06 September 2021 20:54 IST

They seek consolidated pay of ₹18,000 a month

A group of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Monday submitted a petition in the Collectorate seeking regularisation of services of their cadre who had served for 10 years.

The petitioners from Vairaavikulam, Mannaarkovil, Ambasamudram and Agasthiyarpatti said the ASHA workers, who did a commendable job during COVID-19 pandemic and in taking the ‘Makkalai Thaedi Maruththuvam’ scheme to the rural population, were being given only an incentive up to ₹3,000 instead of timescale or consolidated pay, at least.

Besides regularising the service of ASHA workers who had served for 10 years, the State government should give them consolidated pay of₹18,000 a month. Since the incentive was not given for the past one year, the arrears should be given immediately and it should be disbursed within the first week of every month.

In recognition of the service of ASHA workers during the pandemic, they should be given relief of ₹25,000. Apart from an identity card of the Department of Public Health, they should also be given free bus passes, the petitioners said.

Hindu Makkal Katchi cadre led by party district president Udaiyar submitted a petition seeking permission for installing a three-foot-tall idol of Lord Vinayaka near Peratchi Amman Temple in Vannarpet as part of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations and immerse the idol in the Tamirabharani.