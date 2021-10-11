Arrangements in place for counting of votes

Police personnel at Rose Mary Women’s College of Arts and Science, Ponnakudi, where counting of votes will be held.

11 October 2021 18:57 IST

Each centre will be monitored by six observers

TIRUNELVELI

All arrangements are in place for the smooth counting of votes polled in the election held in two phases on October 6 and 9 for village panchayat ward member, village panchayat president, panchayat union councillor and district panchayat councillor posts in rural local bodies of the district.

Since the counting of votes polled in the nine panchayat unions are being counted on Wednesday in as many counting centres where three-tier security arrangements had been made since 8 a.m., each counting centre will be monitored by six observers even as the counting goes on.

Advertising

Advertising

The counting centres are TVS Higher Secondary School, Thirukkurungudi (for Kalakkad union), S.A. Raja Arts College, Vadakkankulam (for Valliyoor union), TDMNS College, S. Kallikulam (for Radhapuram union), RECT Polytechnic, Vijayanarayanam (for Nanguneri union), Merit Polytechnic College, Idaikal (for Pappakudi union), Periyar Government Higher Secondary School, Cheranmahadevi (Cheranmahadevi union) Amali Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vickramasingapuram (for Ambasamudram union), Rani Anna Government Women’s College (for Manur union) and Rose Mary Women’s College of Arts and Science, Ponnakudi (for Palayamkottai union) where counting of votes will be taken up in the halls fitted with CCTV cameras and the entire process will be videographed.

A total of 2,917 employees – 244 employees for Ambasamudram union, 153 employees for Cheranmahadevi, 179 employees for Kalakkadu, 526 employees for Manur, 381 employees for Nanguneri, 335 employees for Palayamkottai, 260 employees for Pappakudi, 415 employees for Radhapuram and 424 employees for Valliyoor union – would be deployed.

“They would cover 675 counting tables,” Collector V. Vishnu said.

COVID-19 safety protocols have been ensured in all the counting centres where the employees to be deployed should have taken at least one dose of vaccine. Sufficient number of reserve staff has been kept ready for replacing COVID-19 symptomatic polling personnel.

The representatives of candidates, who should have been vaccinated, will be allowed inside the counting centre only after body temperature is measures with thermal scanners.

In Tenkasi district, the votes polled in the rural civic polls will be counted at CSI Jayaraj Annapackiyam Arts College, Nallur (for Alangulam union), St. Joseph’s College of Arts and Science, Mettur (Kadayam union), Sriram Nallamani Yadhava College, Kodikurichi (Kadayanallur union), Sardar Raja Engineering College (Keezhapavoor union), Unnamalai College of Arts and Science, Ayyaneri (Kuruvikulam union), Vivekananda Silver Jubilee Higher Secondary School, Veerasigamani (Melaneelithanallur union), SVC Veerasamy Chettiyar Engineering College, Puliyangudi (Sankarankovil union), SMSS Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shencottai (Shencottai union), Sri Parasakthi Women’s College, Courtallam (Tenkasi union) and Vyasa Women’s Arts and Science College, Subramaniyapuram (Vasudevanallur union).

A total of 3,876 employees – 579 for Alangulam union, 437 for Kadayam union, 344 for Kadayanallur union, 557 for Keezhapavoor union, 460 for Kuruvikulam union, 328 for Melaneelithanallur union, 454 for Sankarnakovil union, 127 for Shencottai union, 264 for Tenkasi union and 326 for Vasudevanallur union – will be deployed in these counting centres on Tuesday for counting of votes.