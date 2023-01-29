Army man assaulted in drunken brawl in Madurai

January 29, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Madurai

A military man, G. Vishnuvarthan, 31, of Kalligudi and his friend were assaulted by a gang over taking snacks from outside a TASMAC bar in Koodakoil on Saturday.

According to police Vishunuvarthan, who is with the Indian Army, had come home on a 10-day leave. Along with his relative, Thangapandian, he had gone to the TASMAC shop and the bar. When they tried to eat snacks which he had brought from outside, the workers there had objected to it. An argument broke out and they were assaulted by the workers with beer bottles. Vishnuvarthan and Thangapandian suffered bleeding injuries on their head and body. They were admitted to the Government hospital in Tirumangalam.

Based on Vishnuvarthan’s complaint, the Koodakoil police have arrested seven persons, including N. Ramar, 22, N. Lakshmanan, 22, and P. Perumal. All of them, who were booked for using abusive words, assault and for criminal intimidation, were remanded under judicial custody.